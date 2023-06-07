Conversica Integrates Its Generative AI Conversational Platform With Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Conversica, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered conversation automation solutions, partnered with Salesforce to integrate its generative AI-driven conversational platform with Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

The integration of Conversica AI-powered Revenue Digital Assistants (RDAs) into Salesforce Marketing Cloud will help companies engage leads and customers within email and SMS, enabling targeted, open-ended, and two-way conversations at every stage of the customer journey. Marketing Cloud users can invoke personal AI assistants through journey builder custom actions to enhance its marketing automation platform that focuses on top-of-funnel lead generation with personalized one-to-one mid-funnel lead nurturing capabilities.

Taking this a step further, using Salesforce Marketing Cloud Personalization (Salesforce Interaction Studio), companies can use Conversica's personal assistants to deliver offers, product recommendations, and upsell or cross-sell campaigns. This capability will also allow Marketing Cloud users to do data hygiene, such as asking for the most relevant contact information, and more discovery, such as "Were you able to find the products you were looking for?'

"This groundbreaking collaboration introduces a new era of marketing automation that transcends the traditional top-of-funnel campaigns," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Now, organizations can nurture leads at the mid-funnel stage by engaging in back-and-forth email and SMS interactions. This integration caters to Salesforce Marketing Cloud users from enterprise organizations and enterprises exploring generative AI by enhancing their ability to deliver personalized experiences at any point during the buyer's journey."

For clients using Salesforce Marketing Cloud, a Conversica RDA can be added to any customer journey flow by inserting the Conversica Custom Activity. When the Custom Activity is initiated, the Conversica API is used for that request and begins a one-to-one, two-way conversation with each contact on the list.