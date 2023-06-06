Clari Updates Revenue Platform

Clari today at its Charge: The Revenue Summit event unveiled several enhancements to the Clari Revenue Platform.

With Clari Inspect, four new additions to the RevGPT product family, and Clari Copilot, revenue teams gain deeper deal inspection, real-time conversation intelligence, and artificial intelligence-powered assistance.

"Revenue teams everywhere meet throughout the quarter to strategize and collaborate on make-or-break revenue moments," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne in a statement. "Unfortunately, these moments are often squandered, whether it's forecast meetings that get mired in arguments over the data, pipeline reviews that careen off track, or at-risk reviews that focus on the wrong deals. Our new platform capabilities are purpose-built to optimize these moments. Now, every company can run revenue as the most rigorous enterprise-wide process.

The new capabilities in the Clari Revenue Platform are as follows: