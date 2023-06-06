Clari Updates Revenue Platform
Clari today at its Charge: The Revenue Summit event unveiled several enhancements to the Clari Revenue Platform.
With Clari Inspect, four new additions to the RevGPT product family, and Clari Copilot, revenue teams gain deeper deal inspection, real-time conversation intelligence, and artificial intelligence-powered assistance.
"Revenue teams everywhere meet throughout the quarter to strategize and collaborate on make-or-break revenue moments," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne in a statement. "Unfortunately, these moments are often squandered, whether it's forecast meetings that get mired in arguments over the data, pipeline reviews that careen off track, or at-risk reviews that focus on the wrong deals. Our new platform capabilities are purpose-built to optimize these moments. Now, every company can run revenue as the most rigorous enterprise-wide process.
The new capabilities in the Clari Revenue Platform are as follows:
- Clari Inspect , to help revenue teams inspect their deals, accounts, pipelines, consumption data, and engagements at all levels. It ingests revenue-critical data from all major data repositories, including PostgreSQL, Snowflake, BigQuery, Google Sheets, and SQL Server.
- RevGPT, Clari's purpose-built generative artificial intelligence solution for providing answers to critical revenue questions and taking actions. RevGPT now provides instant Smart Summaries of sales calls as well as emails in Slack and Clari's interface, then recommends and automatically manages follow-up actions, like generating and sending personalized emails. In addition, RevGPT sends revenue teams notifications of significant deal changes.
- Clari Copilot (formerly Clari Wingman) is designed to help salespeople with real-time, AI-fueled conversation intelligence. Powered by RevGPT, Copilot now instantly transforms long-form sales enablement content into Smart BattleCards, digestible bullet-point cue cards that sellers can use in real time on every call to handle objections or offer the right supporting points to drive deals forward. Insights generated by Clari Copilot integrate with Highspot and can be shared with prospects via Clari Align. In addition, Copilot provides personalized libraries of the most important sales call recordings, which can be shared with internal teams to foster more productive collaboration.