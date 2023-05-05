Salesforce Announces Slack GPT

Salesforce yesterday at its World Tour NYC event introduced Slack GPT, a conversational artificial intelligence experience natively integrated into Slack.

Slack GPT users can leverage generative AI app integrations and different language models and tap into secure customer data insights from the Customer 360 and Data Cloud. And, it will work with Einstein GPT to unlock CRM and conversational data. Users will be able to build no-code workflows that embed AI actions and integrate large language models (LLMs) from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic or use the LLM of their choice.

With Slack GPT, users will be able to summarize conversations and huddles and receive next-step recommendations afterwards, get up to speed on unread Slack messages, or, with AI assistance built contextually into Slack's message composer and Slack Canvas, distill the content, adjust the tone, and more.

The Slack GPT offering includes the following:

Slack GPT for Sales: Sales teams could auto-generate account channel summaries, customer recommendations, and prospect messages.

Slack GPT for Service: Service agents could solve cases and respond to customers with AI-generated solutions and responses and auto-generate case summaries to share team knowledge in channels and canvases.

Slack GPT for Marketing: Marketers could auto-generate copy and images for blogs, email campaigns, social, and advertising directly into channels for team collaboration.

Slack GPT for Dev/IT: Developers could instantly auto-scan channel activities and summarize root cause analysis.