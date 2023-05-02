Validity Integrates with Zapier
Validity, a provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, has integrated its BriteVerify for Salesforce with workflow automation platform Zapier to help users verify their contact information.
Using new integration capabilities with Zapier and the BriteVerify for Salesforce app, users can connect to thousands of apps to verify email addresses, phone numbers, and mailing addresses.
With the integration, mutual customers can now do the following:
- Connect Validity BriteVerify to other platforms using Zapier's no-code Zaps to verify email addresses, phone numbers, and mailing addresses in the United States and Canada and check their verification credit balances;
- Access ready-made Zap template options for a variety of platforms, including Google Sheets, Airtable, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, MailChimp, Slack, and Gravity Forms; and
- Use BriteVerify Verification, Everest Validation, or DemandTools Verify credits to verify email addresses in real time directly within Salesforce.
"We are thrilled that our customers will now have the option to verify contact data in the platform of their choice using BriteVerify by Validity, a crucial tool for customer communications," said Greg Kimball, senior vice president and global head of email solutions at Validity, in a statement. "Earlier this year we announced updates to our DemandTools product, as well as our Customer Community and Help Center, in an effort to transform customer experience. Now, we are looking forward to seeing these integration capabilities further continue that mission."