Validity Integrates with Zapier

Validity, a provider of data quality and email deliverability solutions, has integrated its BriteVerify for Salesforce with workflow automation platform Zapier to help users verify their contact information.

Using new integration capabilities with Zapier and the BriteVerify for Salesforce app, users can connect to thousands of apps to verify email addresses, phone numbers, and mailing addresses.

With the integration, mutual customers can now do the following:

Connect Validity BriteVerify to other platforms using Zapier's no-code Zaps to verify email addresses, phone numbers, and mailing addresses in the United States and Canada and check their verification credit balances;

Access ready-made Zap template options for a variety of platforms, including Google Sheets, Airtable, Marketo, HubSpot, Pardot, MailChimp, Slack, and Gravity Forms; and

Use BriteVerify Verification, Everest Validation, or DemandTools Verify credits to verify email addresses in real time directly within Salesforce.