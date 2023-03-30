Salesforce Adds AI and Automation to Automotive Cloud

Salesforce today revealed several new Automotive Cloud features to help automotive companies deliver immersive, in-car experiences powered by real-time personalization and build truly connected experiences at every customer touch point, whether they are driving, buying, or servicing their vehicles.

Salesforce Automotive Cloud already uses Salesforce's Customer 360 to pair apps with out-of-the-box solutions containing industry-specific data models and processes. Now, automotive companies can create a single view of the entire customer and vehicle lifecycle with intelligent, automated, and real-time technology.

New capabilities coming to Automotive Cloud include the following:

Automotive Cloud Intelligence will leverage Salesforce Einstein AI and CRM Analytics to provide real-time intelligence and actionable insights across the auto ecosystem with features like parts forecasting, lead scoring, and inventory analysis.

Warranty Lifecycle Management,for service teams to get claims approved.

Salesforce Data Cloud and MuleSoft integration so automakers can process and integrate real-time vehicle, customer, and retail data with Automotive Cloud to deliver more personalized connected car and customer experiences.

Inventory Management, so users can search and segment retail and network inventory data to track sales performance, manage shortages, and transfer inventory across their networks.

Experience Cloud for Automotive to help companies create connected, personalized digital experiences, collaborate with ecosystem partners, and empower consumers with new features like Scheduler for Automotive that can set up test drives, service appointments, and more, with just a few clicks.

In addition, Salesforce partner Conversica has launched a pre-built generative AI integration, available now on Salesforce AppExchange. With it, AI-powered digital assistants can engage and move car buyers through the sales process, help auto manufacturers and dealerships build campaigns, and more.