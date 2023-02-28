Full Circle Insights Partners with 6sense

Full Circle Insights, a provider of marketing and sales performance measurement solutions, and 6sense, a provider of platforms for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, have partnered on an integration that empowers revenue teams to measure the impact of their account-based marketing (ABM) strategies within a CRM.

A solution for B2B marketers to measure campaign performance in an ABM funnel framework, Full Circle ABM now integrates with 6sense to enable the tracking of accounts from the detected stage, indicating when an account might be in-market based on intent signals, all the way to closed-won business. Since Full Circle ABM is built natively inside the CRM, marketing and sales teams that use it to measure campaign impact can align around a single source of data truth and work more collaboratively to target accounts.

This new integration leverages 6sense intent data to identify accounts that revenue teams should target as well as buying stage predictions. 6sense captures buyer intent signals and integrates with CRM platforms so users can set up orchestrations that automatically collect, improve, clean, and sync important data into a single source for sales and marketing. AI-powered recommendations from 6sense Revenue AI are then used to drive meaningful engagement with different audiences across channels.