Lexalytics Expands NLP Capabilities Across Foreign Languages

Lexalytics an InMoment company specializing in artificial intelligence-based natural language processing (NLP) technology, has improved accuracy and expanded capabilities for 11 non-English languages.

Now, companies can analyze unstructured data natively and benefit from full-featured text analytics across 31 total languages.

"We work with global companies whose customers—both current and prospective &mdash:are interacting with them in dozens of languages beyond the ones commonly supported in the data analytics landscape," said Jeff Catlin, head of Lexalytics, in a statement. "We've always been at the forefront of providing the most depth and breadth among enterprise NLP providers, and we're fully committed to expanding our pioneering work to offer accurate and full-featured text analytics across the most languages for our customers."

Lexalytics has expanded feature coverage to include entities, themes, summarization, sentiment, categorization, and part-of-speech tagging for Arabic, Danish, Finnish, Hebrew, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Vietnamese. Lexalytics continues to offer full-featured support for Croatian, Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Romanian, Singlish (Singapore colloquial English), Slovakian, Slovenian, and Spanish.

These expanded language capabilities are available for users of Lexalytics' Salience, Semantria API, and Spotlight application, as well as InMoment's XI Platform.