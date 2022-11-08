ServiceNow and Zoom Expand Partnership

ServiceNow and Zoom today at Zoomtopia, Zoom's annual customer event, announced an expanded partnership and integrations.

As part of that activity, ServiceNow unveiled ServiceNow Employee Center for Zoom so employees can access Employee Center directly within Zoom. This solution builds on the ServiceNow Virtual Agent integration with Zoom Team Chat.

ServiceNow Employee Center for Zoom allows users to do the following:

Get help across departments;

Make desk reservations;

Find company news and resources; and

Access personalized tools and information.

Also new is Zoom Contact Center for ServiceNow, which gives service agents a single place to get work done. It brings Zoom Contact Center interactions, such as inbound and outbound calling, click-to-dial, call logging, and call notes, directly into ServiceNow. Incoming calls from Zoom Contact Center are automatically matched with customer records in ServiceNow, using critical customer information, such as the products owned and preferred language, to route customers to the most qualified agents. Call details are automatically logged as well.

ServiceNow also introduced Ticket Collaboration with Zoom Team Chat, offering additional live collaboration in Zoom. Agents can convene and collaborate across multiple teams on open tickets.