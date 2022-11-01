Mindtickle Updates Its Sales Readiness Platform

Mindtickle, a provider of sales enablement and training technology, today launched updates to its sales readiness platform to bring together sales enablement and sales content management in one place. It also includes engagement mechanics, collaborative selling, and roles-based administrative capabilities.

Mindtickle's new products and features include the following:

Digital Sales Rooms, persistent, shared portals for every deal that consolidate all content, communications, and action items in one digital space that tracks buyer engagement;

Ready-to-Use Enablement programs and templates;

Plays for Guided Learning & Selling, with custom user experiences that combine content with essential context to guide users toward optimal behaviors and field-based outcomes;

Rich Landing Page Experiences, with content and program overview pages that ground users in the appropriate context for learning journeys and content discovery;

Key Moments, for timely and relevant insights on deal health and seller performance based on real sales conversations, automatically delivered to sellers, managers, and coaches; and

Deeper integrations with rev tech and enterprise software from Salesforce, Snowflake, Cisco Webex, Zoom, and more.