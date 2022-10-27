Conversica Launches Conversica Chat, Conversica Answers, and Conversica Premium Skills

Conversica, a provider of conversation automation solutions for revenue teams, today introduced Conversica Chat, Conversica Answers, and Conversica Premium Skills to enable its Revenue Digital Assistants (RDAs) to engage leads, prospects, and customers in unscripted conversations with AI-generated web chat, SMS, and email.

"As the economy continues to change, the old growth model working one customer at a time no longer works," said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, in a statement. "Businesses simply can't staff to the level needed for one-to-one conversations with every prospect, lead, and existing customer. And today's buyers are too savvy to be moved by the many one-way message blasts or, worse, scripted bots that are painfully programmed to route frustrated customers to an already overwhelmed human."

Conversica's AI-powered RDAs can interpret open-ended questions and dynamically generate responses trained by billions of revenue-centric interactions.

New advancements include the following:

Conversica Chat, powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP) that engages web visitors in the moment through dynamically generated dialogue. RDAs autonomously answer open-ended questions, connect visitors with the right resources, and set up demos or follow-up meetings. In the future, this same NLP technology will be applied across channels, including voice.

Conversica Answers, which enable Revenue Digital Assistants to learn businesses' FAQs automatically so they can autonomously answer questions across any channel, in any language, at any point in the customer journey.

Conversica Premium Skills, which power enable RDAs to leverage sophisticated segmentation and insights from across the enterprise to deliver more personalized customer experiences. These skills have enriched content from insight platforms like account-based marketing, customer data platforms, and CRM platforms with recommendation capabilities like Salesforce's Einstein.