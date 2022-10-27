InfoSum Partners with Experian on Identity Bridging Initiative

InfoSum, a data collaboration platform provider, is partnering with Experian, an information services company, to allow companies to leverage Experian's identity graph to match their first-party datasets within InfoSum's Secure Data Clean Room technology.

The multi-party collaboration partnership will also build on both Experian's and InfoSum's existing integrations with IRI, enabling marketers to enrich their first-party data, expand their existing audiences, and increase match rates without having to move or share their data. Through Experian activation destinations, customers can also push audiences across the supply chain and optimize campaign performance.

The integration builds on Experian's collaboration with InfoSum as an InfoSum Bridge participant, which launched in 2021. With access to InfoSum Bridge, Experian and InfoSum clients can leverage Experian's digital and offline identifiers to strengthen interoperability and addressability across agencies, brands, and media owners while prioritizing consumer privacy.