Uniphore Launches Updated X Platform

Uniphore, a provider of conversational artificial intelligence and automation, today released its enhanced Uniphore X platform for customer experience and sales, complete with conversational AI, emotion AI, knowledge AI, computer vision, and robotic process automation (RPA).

New capabilities embedded into the Uniphore X Platform support both the Uniphore U product line and the Uniphore Q for Sales product line.

The Uniphore U product portfolio leverages technology gained following the acquisition of Colabo earlier this year. Uniphore's Q for Sales product line, announced in March, helps sales teams better read the room on video meetings to measure customer engagement and sentiment and detect the non-verbal cues that directly impact sales performance.

The latest innovations for Uniphore U include the following:

Intelligent Knowledge Bot - Uniphore U-Self Serve is a conversational AI solution with advanced knowledge AI capabilities that will provide updated information to customers in real time. The Knowledge Bot can turn static FAQs into interactive experiences and helps ensure the most relevant content and next-best action are delivered to intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs) and live agents.

Knowledge AI for Agents - Uniphore U-Assist for in-call agent guidance and after-call summarization now further leverages Knowledge AI to deliver content to agents.

Uniphore's innovations for Q for Sales include Action Items. Building on Q's capability to automatically identify key moments across every meeting and every deal, Q for Sales now surfaces the promises and commitments made by reps and prospects during video meetings.

"With our customers top of mind, our focus from the beginning has been to build a powerful platform that delivers the latest and most beneficial innovations in conversational, video, and knowledge AI and automation all in one place," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "Today’s release announcing our enhanced X platform, the full integration of knowledge AI in our platform, as well as advancements in both our U and Q for Sales family of products marks a new era of digital transformation for customer service and revenue teams."

In addition, Uniphore is now offering solution packs with pre-defined templates for a variety of use cases across multiple industries.