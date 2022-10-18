Nextdoor Partners with Oracle Advertising
Nextdoor and Oracle Advertising, a provider of real-time attention analytics, have partnered to offer greater transparency and controls to Nextdoor advertisers.
The partnership involves Oracle Moat, part of Oracle Advertising, a measurement and marketing analytics suite to measure media performance across digital and TV advertising campaigns.
"We know that advertisers are seeking more definitive ways to help ensure environments uphold the highest standards. Oracle Moat is a categorical leader, and by implementing its Contextual Intelligence solutions alongside our existing advertising suite, we're able to deliver the tools advertisers of all sizes need to expand their consumer reach, effectively optimize campaigns, and confidently measure success on Nextdoor," said Heidi Andersen, chief revenue officer of Nextdoor, in a statement.
"To maximize value, advertisers are increasingly demanding in-depth measurement tools and guardrails that extend into user-generated content to deliver effective and trusted campaigns. Nextdoor connects brands with a uniquely engaged local audience. By working together, we're able to give advertisers greater control over where and around what content their campaigns run and to help drive even more successful campaigns," Irina Dzyubinsky, head of product for Oracle Moat, said in a statement.
