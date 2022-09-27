AdAdapted Partners with WeStock
AdAdapted, providers of a shopping list marketing and insights platform for consumer packaged goods suppliers and retailers, has partnered with WeStock, a retail sales platform provider, to help emerging companies grow distribution and ensure they stay on shelves.
The partnership increases the availability of the AdAdapted and WeStock tools to each of their customer bases.
"Emerging brands need efficient and effective tools to grow and maintain their retail footprint through shopper engagement," said Cameron McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of WeStock, in a statement. "Together with AdAdapted, we make it easy for businesses to get shopper endorsements to win on-shelf distribution and then to reach new consumers, gain product trials, and ensure their brands succeed."
"AdAdapted and WeStock both bring unique offerings and solutions to the table that help small and emerging brands get in front of new shoppers and drive data-driven sales," said Mike Pedersen, co-founder and CEO of AdAdapted, in a statement. "We're excited that this partnership will enable brands to connect with their target audiences in an impactful way."
