At Dreamforce, Salesforce Updates Marketing Cloud with Genie Innovations

One day after introducing its Genie real-time data platform, Salesforce today at its Dreamforce user conference in San Francisco introduced new innovations for Marketing Cloud that are powered by Salesforce Genie to deliver real-time personalized moments, automation across every channel, and intelligent marketing and enterprise analytics in one platform.

The announcement came with the following Customer Data Platform innovations:

Customer Data Platform, powered by Salesforce Genie: Now, marketers can connect real-time data across Salesforce and external data through Mulesoft, native connectors, and Salesforce AppExchange. This allows marketers to create smarter segments, up to 30 times faster, to engage customers with the right message, at the right time across channels, using real-time data and insights.

Genie and Personalization Real-Time Integration: With enhanced, real-time integration between Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform and Personalization, marketing teams can use Genie data and their real-time customer graph to deliver artificial intelligence-driven tailored recommendations in the moment and alter offers as real-time data updates each customer profile.

Customer Data Platform Data Recipes & Transforms: New high-scale data transformation capabilities allow customers to ingest and unify data from anywhere within the CDP using , pre-built connectors to third-party data sources like AWS Redshift and Microsoft Azure. Incoming data can then be normalized or harmonized with other data sources using a drag-and-drop builder, native machine learning, and SQL-based transforms to aggregate, enrich, and process data at scale.

New Marketing Cloud innovations help customers save time and spend with automated engagement across email, web, mobile, and more. They include the following:

Real-Time Journey Orchestration, enabling marketers to respond immediately to user activities, automate real-time customer engagement across every channel, and trigger relevant journeys with real-time data and expanded personalization attributes, such as location, loyalty status, interests, or previous purchases.

Account Engagement API Enhancements & External Actions, allowing marketing and sales teams to work together to grow pipeline, drive efficiency, and reduce costs with a more flexible and scalable API that enables new integrations with Salesforce Customer Data Platform and external segmentation tools. Now, marketers can create and share segments with CDP, leverage a richer set of account attributes for personalization, and activate engagement across channels using Salesforce and third-party platforms.

Intelligence Database Exports: With Marketing Cloud Intelligence's data preparation capabilities, users can automate complex marketing and advertising data integration and export it into their data warehouse and data consumption tools of choice, such as Snowflake or Tableau. With these capabilities, companies can enhance analytics with marketing insights, customer journey analytics, and advanced media mix modeling.

Salesforce also used the conference to unveil a deeper partnership with Amazon Web Services, including an Amazon Ads integration with Salesforce Genie and the availability of new business applications and platform integrations.

New integrations between the Salesforce Platform and Amazon SageMaker will enable companies to use Amazon SageMaker, AWS's machine learning (ML) modeling service, alongside Einstein, Salesforce's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, to build new AI models and use them in real time across Customer 360.

Now, data scientists and developers will have access to real-time, unified, and cleansed customer data, alongside other data from their AWS data lake or data warehouse for building and training ML models in Amazon SageMaker.

Salesforce Genie ingests, harmonizes, and stores real-time data streams and transactional data at massive scale and transforms it into a single, unified customer profile, or customer graph. This customer graph can now be accessed in real time from within Amazon SageMaker Data Wrangler alongside other data stored in AWS services, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Redshift.

Once custom AI models are trained and deployed on Amazon SageMaker, they can be registered for use across the Salesforce Platform, enabling business users in sales, service, marketing, commerce, and information technology to generate predictions or scores in real time.

"Einstein makes it easy for our customers across every industry to get started with AI. With over 175 billion predictions per day across the Salesforce Customer 360, Einstein operates at a massive scale and helps our customers across every industry sell smarter, deepen customer relationships, scale customer support, and personalize experiences," said Rahul Auradkar, executive vice president and general manager of Unified Data Services and Einstein at Salesforce. "By opening our platform, we're enabling data scientists and developers to bring their own AI models with SageMaker and quickly deploy custom AI into the Salesforce Platform. And, with Salesforce Genie, tap into real-time data that makes it easier than ever to hyper-personalize every moment and every application in real time."

"The biggest challenge customers face today isn't that they don't have data, it's that the data isn't connected and it's difficult to glean business insights or easily put that data into action. With Amazon SageMaker and Salesforce, we aim to solve this challenge by enabling data scientists and developers to successfully build, deploy, and run high-quality machine learning models at scale," said Ankur Mehrotra, director of Amazon SageMaker at AWS. "Amazon SageMaker offers the deepest and broadest set of machine learning services, and we're excited to help our joint customers accelerate innovation and time-to-value by bringing our collective product suites, ecosystems, and resources together."

Salesforce and AWS have also built and deployed out-of-the-box applications that bring voice, video, and productivity to sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT teams, all infused with AI and real-time interactions.

New products and features available as part of the Winter '23 Release include the following:

Sentiment Insights, which analyzes text feedback using Amazon Comprehend to identify key trends and sentiment to improve overall customer service experiences at scale.

Salesforce Connect adapter for Amazon Athena: Access data managed by Amazon Athena from within Salesforce.

Event Relays for AWS: Send events to Amazon EventBridge natively in Salesforce.

Salesforce also announced a privacy-safe integration with Amazon Ads to enable advertising activation and aggregated insights from Amazon Marketing Cloud and powered by first-party data from Salesforce CDP.