Validity Unveils DeDuped and DemandTools Free Edition

Validity, a provider of data quality and email marketing solutions, today launched DeDuped and DemandTools Free edition at Salesforce's Dreamforce 2022 event.

With DeDuped ad DemandTools Free, Validity is giving the Salesforce community tools that provide a path for data management. Users can review data records and identify and fix issues in their CRM systems.

DeDuped is a free duplicate assessment that will evaluate up to 20,000 Account records in Salesforce and, within minutes, populates a report detailing how many duplicates the system finds.

DemandTools Free edition is a data loader for Salesforce that allows users to insert and update records from .csv or .xlsx files and automatically standardize data as part of the import process. Users can import unlimited records monthly, as well as access a 14 day trial of the deduplication functionality to further investigate where duplicates exist in their data and run test merges to experience first-hand the functionality needed to properly manage duplicate records.