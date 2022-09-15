AdAdapted and Flipp Partner

AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for the consumer packaged goods industry, has partnered with Flipp, a retail technology company, to help drive shopper intent and for shoppers to build their digital shopping lists.

The new partnership means AdAdapted's one-click, add-to-list technology can now be used on the Flipp platform. AdAdapted can advertise CPG products to shoppers as they build their mobile lists on Flipp, .