AdAdapted and Flipp Partner
AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform for the consumer packaged goods industry, has partnered with Flipp, a retail technology company, to help drive shopper intent and for shoppers to build their digital shopping lists.
The new partnership means AdAdapted's one-click, add-to-list technology can now be used on the Flipp platform. AdAdapted can advertise CPG products to shoppers as they build their mobile lists on Flipp, .
"In this inflationary environment, shoppers are increasingly using digital pre-shopping tools to decide what to buy. Digital circular readership in the U.S. is at a four-year high," said Sam Rosenbaum, director of brand platform at Flipp, in a statement. "By partnering with AdAdapted, we're helping brands shape purchase decisions in this incredibly high-intent context while providing a non-disruptive, relevant experience for our users."
"It's exciting to add Flipp to our growing network of top weekly shopping apps," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and chief revenue officer of AdAdapted, in a statement. "Flipp is used by millions of shoppers every week to make better purchase decisions for their grocery lists, while saving time and money. We're looking forward to bringing AdAdapted's technology to the platform, helping CPG brands engage and influence shoppers where it matters most."
Related Articles
AdAdapted Introduces Direct, a Mobile Advertising Solution
21 Sep 2021
AdAdapted Direct helps retailers and marketers put products on shopping lists and into the carts of consumers.
AdAdapted Partners With Buzzfeed's Tasty and Northfork
29 Sep 2021
With AdAdapted, companies can now access users across the Tasty platform and leverage recipes to encourage shoppers to add to bag.
AdAdapted Adds Add-to-Cart Capabilities to Direct
02 Feb 2022
AdAdapted Direct's new feature extends marketers ability to drive shoppers towards purchases by adding branded products directly to digital carts.
AdAdapted Partners with LiveRamp
25 May 2022
With a LiveRamp partnership, AdAdapted's retailers and CPG suppliers can now unlock new rich audience sets.
AdAdapted Launches Shoppable Video Ads
16 Aug 2022
AdAdapted Shoppable Video Ads let companies message consumers with short-form video ads so they can add products directly to their digital carts.