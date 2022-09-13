People.ai Launches Engagement Dashboards, Account Planning, and People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud

People.ai, a provider of revenue intelligence technology, today launched Engagement Dashboards, Account Planning, and People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud to help sales and ops teams drive greater efficiency, deeper relationships and clearer visibility.

"The industry today has turned selling into an obstacle course, where reps need to navigate so many hurdles in order to actually do their job. We're clearing the pathway so teams can focus on what matters: building revenue," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO of People.ai, in a statement. "Our newest product offerings aim to transform the B2B sales process by providing our customers with more data and greater insight to accelerate business decisions that will grow pipeline, increase deal sizes, shorten sales cycles and boost win rates."

People.ai Engagement Dashboards provide sales and ops teams with both buyer and seller engagement visibility to pinpoint at-risk accounts and opportunities in real time by creating personalized tables with custom metrics based on any CRM or People.ai field.

People.ai Account Planning enables sales leadership to operationalize account planning, process and strategy, all natively in Salesforce. Coupled with People.ai data automation and insights, Account Planning helps sellers visualize and understand buyers' businesses, goals, and obstacles to identify opportunities.

As a part of Oracle's recent announcement about the next iteration of Oracle Fusion Sales, People.ai and Oracle partnered to transform the sales process. The result of that partnership, People.ai for Oracle Sales Cloud, will help customers increase sales productivity.