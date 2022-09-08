swatchbook and VNTANA Collaborate on 3D Design and Deployment
swatchbook, providers of a platform for material digitization and sourcing, and VNTANA, a provider of 3D infrastructure technology, have teamed up to help companies deploy 3D at scale across a range of channels from the web to B2B showrooms, the metaverse and more.
"We watched so many brands waste time and money recreating 3D models for various end-use cases, so we built an automated, scalable solution that could easily plug into a brand's existing tools," said Ashley Crowder, co-founder and CEO of VNTANA, in a statement. "Our integration with swatchbook is a great example of how VNTANA's optimization software can be the back-end plumbing that enables a brand to scale 3D quickly, without changing the way they work today."
"We always strive to give our customers a software that allows them the ability to tailor their digital journey in order to increase productivity," said Yazan Malkosh, founder and CEO of swatchbook, in a statement. "The new integration allows a more streamlined experience for the teams and their customers. We hope this flexibility presents an opportunity for brands to rethink how they design, sell products, and communicate with customers in a more collaborative way."
