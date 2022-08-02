Affinity Launches Affinity Meetings

Affinity, providers of a relationship intelligence platform, today released Affinity Meetings, delivering relationship intelligence data from Affinity CRM directly within Zoom.

Affinity Meetings provides employees live access to the history of interactions with the people they are meeting, relationship intelligence data, and the ability to capture notes directly in their CRM systems.

"Dealmakers and their teams can be slowed or miss out on deals because of a lack of meeting preparation and coordination," said Andy Bryson, senior vice president of product at Affinity, in a statement. "Our goal is to provide the relationship insights our clients need to close their next deal. By providing on-demand access to relationship intelligence; the history of engagement with the firms they are meeting with; and the ability to view, create, and share notes, Affinity Meetings enables dealmakers to drive their deals forward faster."

"With Affinity Meetings we're able to quickly reference a previous interaction or capture and save new details about a person or organization we're meeting with," said Chad Harding, managing partner of PEAK Technology Partners, in a statement. "It minimizes the amount of windows we juggle during meetings and enables us to focus on our meeting attendees. It is particularly helpful when we are traveling and working off of a single screen."