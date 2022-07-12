Language I/O Integrates with ServiceNow

p>Language I/O, a provider multilingual customer engagement, has intergrated with ServiceNow.

The integration with ServiceNow is the latest in a series of integrations offered by Language I/O, which has predominantly focused on multilingual customer service and sales support via integrations with Salesforce, Zendesk, and Oracle Service Cloud.

"After integrating with other popular platforms in widespread use, ServiceNow was the natural next integration," said Language I/O Chief Technology Officer Diego Bartolome in a statement. "It solves our clients' multilingual needs in HR and IT service management so they can better serve their customers.

"Our clients have been eager for us to integrate with ServiceNow," Bartolome said, "and this latest achievement now brings Language I/O one step closer to our vision of embedding into any workflow system."

"ServiceNow is a very extensible platform," said Language I/O Vice President of Product Chris Jacob in a statement. "By integrating it with Language I/O as its translation provider, companies can leverage our translation services across a broad range of use cases."