Medallia to Acquire Mindful
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, is acquiring Mindful (formerly VHT), a callback automation solutions provider, from Alpine Investors, a private equity firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Mindful's patented technology enables customers to schedule a call when convenient for them, automates intelligent callbacks, transitions customers to other channels when needed, and provides automated call initiation based on signals from various channels. Using direct and indirect feedback from Medallia Experience Cloud enables focused personalization.
"Consumers often want or need to talk to a live person, but no consumer ever wants to sit on hold," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement. "Mindful combined with Medallia's signals-to-action platform will enable organizations to deliver a modern customer experience while reducing the high cost and friction of the conventional contact center approach. At the same time, contact centers will be able to use their staff much more efficiently by shifting call volume to the most efficient times, routing calls to the most relevant queues, and resolving issues without wasting either customers' or agents' time."
"We are delighted to be joining forces with the customer experience leader," said Matt DiMaria, CEO of Mindful, in a statement. "Our approach to customer interactions will be greatly enhanced through integration with Medallia's award-winning Experience Cloud and category leading Text Analytics engine. Our joint customers know what a great customer journey should be, and making their customer interactions easier and more productive is a home run."
Related Articles
Medallia Moves to Acquire Decibel
05 Mar 2021
Medallia expands its capabilities in digital experience analytics with its acquisition of Decibel for $160 million
Medallia Acquires Fields Healthcare Research
26 Nov 2021
Medallia's acquisition of Fields Healthcare Research will help practitioners capture real-time patient information and feedback.
Medallia Acquires CXTeam
21 Apr 2022
Medallia is expanding its footprint in Mexico with its acquisition of CXTeam.