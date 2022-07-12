Medallia to Acquire Mindful

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, is acquiring Mindful (formerly VHT), a callback automation solutions provider, from Alpine Investors, a private equity firm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mindful's patented technology enables customers to schedule a call when convenient for them, automates intelligent callbacks, transitions customers to other channels when needed, and provides automated call initiation based on signals from various channels. Using direct and indirect feedback from Medallia Experience Cloud enables focused personalization.