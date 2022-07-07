-->
  • July 7, 2022

Khoros and EveryoneSocial Partner

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, has partnered with EveryoneSocial, an employee advocacy platform provider.

The partnership combines Khoros' social media management solution, including content management, publishing, social listening, and governance, with tools in EveryoneSocial that help companies engage their employees and support marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications initiatives across social media. Digital marketers can align content, messaging, and campaigns with employee advocacy programs to boost awareness, maintain reputation, and increase revenue.

"We're excited to partner with EveryoneSocial to help brands enhance their customer experience by empowering their best champions: their employees. Together, we're giving brands an expanded toolkit that maximizes their digital marketing strategies on social to reach a wider audience and ensures every team member across the organization—from marketers to recruiters—is sharing the right messages to help create customers for life," said Chris Tranquill, chief strategy officer of Khoros, in a statement.

"We know social media leaders want the convenience of an all-in-one solution, but we also know that they don't want to settle for mediocre tools. They want the best, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with Khoros. This partnership brings together the market's leading social marketing and employee advocacy platforms to give our customers the tools they need to generate maximum ROI," said Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder of EveryoneSocial, in a statement.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues

Related Articles

Khoros and Medallia Partner

07 Dec 2020

The Khoros-Medallia partnership will bring a more complete view of customers.

Khoros Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program

29 Mar 2021

Khoros integrates its customer engagement software with Adobe Experience Cloud.

Khoros Expands Partnership with Opal

01 Dec 2021

Together, Khoros and Opal are helping marketers optimize brand voice, content creation, and planning across social channels and regions.

HGS Digital Partners with Khoros

25 Mar 2022

HGS Digital and Khoros are partnering to strengthen customer experience offerings.

Khoros Joins TikTok's Marketing Partner Program

27 May 2022

Partnership includes TikTok API integrations, providing Khoros customers access to TikTok functions within Khoros' digital customer engagement platform.

Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research