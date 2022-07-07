Khoros and EveryoneSocial Partner

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, has partnered with EveryoneSocial, an employee advocacy platform provider.

The partnership combines Khoros' social media management solution, including content management, publishing, social listening, and governance, with tools in EveryoneSocial that help companies engage their employees and support marketing, sales, recruiting, and communications initiatives across social media. Digital marketers can align content, messaging, and campaigns with employee advocacy programs to boost awareness, maintain reputation, and increase revenue.

"We're excited to partner with EveryoneSocial to help brands enhance their customer experience by empowering their best champions: their employees. Together, we're giving brands an expanded toolkit that maximizes their digital marketing strategies on social to reach a wider audience and ensures every team member across the organization—from marketers to recruiters—is sharing the right messages to help create customers for life," said Chris Tranquill, chief strategy officer of Khoros, in a statement.

"We know social media leaders want the convenience of an all-in-one solution, but we also know that they don't want to settle for mediocre tools. They want the best, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with Khoros. This partnership brings together the market's leading social marketing and employee advocacy platforms to give our customers the tools they need to generate maximum ROI," said Cameron Brain, CEO and co-founder of EveryoneSocial, in a statement.