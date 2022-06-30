UserTesting Adds Inflation Templates to the Human Insights Platform

UserTesting, a provider of video-based human insight, today released new test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to help companies understand customers' expectations, behaviors, and perceptions around inflation.

This UserTesting template bundle includes pre-built test plans that help companies do the following:

Understand how customers are changing their preferences, habits, and priorities in reaction to inflated market conditions;

Understand how customers hope companies will respond to inflation;

Collect proactive customer feedback on changes; and

Hear how customers will respond to changes in pricing due to inflation.

Organizations can use UserTesting's pre-built sample questions or customize the templates. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or directly from companies' own networks.

"There's global uncertainty regarding inflation for consumers and businesses alike. Despite these challenges, businesses still need to create experiences that keep customers returning," said Janelle Estes, chief insights officer of UserTesting, in a statement. "UserTesting helps companies uncover opportunities to create new and differentiating experiences, by knowing how their target audience feels at any given time. This allows companies to keep customers at the forefront of every decision and minimize the impact of inflation on the business."

The new templates focused on consumer expectations around inflation add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.