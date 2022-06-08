Neustar Joins Salesforce AppExchange

Neustar has joined the expanded Salesforce Marketing Cloud Customer Data Platform ecosystem on Salesforce AppExchange.

With the Customer Data Platform and Neustar Unified Identity for Salesforce CDP app coming soon to AppExchange, marketers will be able to cleanse and enrich their consumer data to power more highly targeted advertising and more personalized content across channels.

With Neustar Unified Identity for Salesforce CDP, clients can do the following:

Verify and cleanse customer data via Neustar's machine-learning powered identity graph; and

Verify and cleanse customer data via Neustar's machine-learning powered identity graph; and Enrich customer records for targeted audience segmentation and creation.

Neustar Unified Identity provides the Salesforce CDP with identity data, machine-learning, and cross-channel linkages that companies can use to power advanced CRM data hygiene and enrichment, onboarding, omnichannel media planning, and audience targeting. Unified Identity connects and augments online and offline data via a single identity infrastructure that has built in linkages across marketing, data science, and CRM.