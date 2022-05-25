AdAdapted Partners with LiveRamp

AdAdapted, a shopping list marketing and insights platform provider, has partnered with LiveRamp, a data connectivity platform provider, to give companies expanded network audiences and increased efficiency in targeting.

AdAdapted has increased its audience size since implementing LiveRamp. Now, with the help of LiveRamp ID, LiveRamp's identity graph, AdAdapted is able to target users across several touchpoints that it previously was unable to reach, including consumers on desktops and touch devices.

Through this partnership, AdAdapted's retailers and consumer packaged goods suppliers now receive the following:

Critical insights on new, relevant audiences to target;

Enhanced targeting efficiency; and

Accurate measurements of media effectiveness and better understandings of the impact of media investments on people-based campaigns.