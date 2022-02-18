Microsoft Adds Lytics Cloud Connect to Azure Marketplace

Customer data platform provider Lytics' Cloud Connect product is now available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Users of Cloud Connect can connect from Azure to one destination for free, with the option to upgrade for more destinations.

"We are excited about this first step and in deepening our relationship with Microsoft's ecosystem," said James McDermott, CEO of Lytics, in a statement. "While businesses are increasingly shifting to powerful, cloud-based, data management systems like Azure, few are taking full advantage of the data within them. With Cloud Connect, businesses can get more value out of their cloud investments by securely using customer data in Azure and to create highly specific segments for use in their marketing."

Using Lytics Cloud Connect, data teams can query customer data in their Azure data warehouses using a SQL interface and use that data in their marketing through the development and deployment of highly specific segments. They can engage prospects with relevant and personal experiences and activate them in more than 40 destinations, such as Google Ads, Amazon Ads, and LinkedIn Ads, to enable targeted advertising. Marketers can personalize the customer experience and get easy access to granular data from Azure to their downstream tools, enabling them to create unique segments in their email, ad, CRM, and other tools.