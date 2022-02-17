UserTesting Adds Templates for Testing Social Commerce Shopping Experiences

UserTesting today released social commerce templates for its Human Insight Platform that empower companies to obtain opt-in feedback from shoppers on popular social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and WhatsAp.

"TikTok's traffic last year surpassed even Google, making it the most popular website of 2021," said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, in a statement. "It's no surprise a recent Accenture study predicts shopping on social media platforms will reach $1.2 trillion globally by 2025. While this shift gives retailers new opportunities to better connect with and cater to their customers, the ones that win will be those who proactively meet and exceed customer expectations by quickly, intimately understanding exactly what customers want when shopping on social media."

UserTesting templates feature pre-built sample questions organizations can use as is or customize. Its new social commerce templates help organizations better understand what customers want when shopping on social media and optimize their customer experience across all the social media channels they use.

Companies can, for instance, gain user feedback on social commerce messaging, content, or the overall buying experience via Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs), video recordings of actual social media shoppers who have opted in to share their perspectives and experiences as they execute a pre-built series of tasks and instructions online. CxNs give organizations a first-hand view into their customers' experiences so they can do the following:

Understand what target audiences want and expect from a social commerce experience;

See and hear target audiences' first impressions and reception of social commerce shopping environments, reactions to purchasing through their favorite social media channels, and actions taken when completing purchases via social commerce channels; and

Troubleshoot and correct social commerce pain points.

The new social commerce templates add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.