InMoment Launches InMoment AI

InMoment today introduced InMoment AI, a layer of intelligence in its Experience Improvement (XI) Platform to help companies grow through a better understanding of teams, customers, and prospects.

The further investment in InMoment AI means we can now offer our clients the unique capability to identify transformative insights from previously inaccessible data to make unprecedented impact," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment, in a statement. "Whether it's using conversational surveys to solicit richer feedback, using machine learning and natural language processing on new unstructured datasets to surface growth opportunities, or using AI algorithms to predict and preemptively act on emotion or intention, InMoment AI has a solution to help brands improve experiences at every step in the customer journey."

InMoment AI includes the following:

Industry-intelligent data management and analytics;

Intelligent Conversations, to help understand the sentiment and intent behind feedback;

Behavior Prediction,based on business metrics and unstructured data; and

Automated Action, to recommend the next-best-action for customer segments based on past experiences and current data.