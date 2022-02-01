Thumbtack and Jobber Partner

Jobber has integrated its home service management software with Thumbtack, enabling home service professionals, such as landscapers, plumbers, and painters, to instantly connect with new customers and book jobs, leveraging Jobber to manage the job from start to finish.

"For home service providers, finding customers that are a good fit for their services is a time-consuming hurdle to growing their business," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber, in a statement. "The streamlined workflow that our integration with Thumbtack provides will make it easier for Jobber customers to connect with local homeowners that are serious about booking jobs<, allowing home service providers to spend less time looking for work and more time on getting the job done and building long-lasting customer relationships."

"Millions of people turn to Thumbtack to manage their largest investment—their home—fixing what's broken and starting new projects to keep everything running smoothly," said Jeff Grant, chief operating officer of Thumbtack, in a statement. "By partnering with Jobber, we are meeting home professionals where they are and providing the right tools to be successful. Ultimately, this integration will help provide better service to homeowners and more value to pros."