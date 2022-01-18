ServiceNow Launches Impact
ServiceNow today released ServiceNow Impact to help companies accelerate the return on their digital transformation investments.
Built on ServiceNow's Now Platform, ServiceNow Impact combines artificial intelligence-powered recommendations, expert guidance, premium tech support, role based training and certifications, expert coaching, and prescriptive guidance in a premium digital experience. It can be tailored by company, industry, and role.
"Customer expectations have changed, and organizations are looking to derive greater value faster from their digital investments," said Paul Greenberg, CRM industry thought leader and managing principal of The 56 Group, in a statement. "ServiceNow Impact provides an innovative approach to value acceleration for its customers that raises the bar on the B2B customer experience in the industry."
As part of ServiceNow Impact, the company today also released a major update to its Now Learning training and certification platform, offering on-demand, instructor-led, and custom training and certification programs.
Anaplan, NewsCorp, and Infor are among the early adopters of ServiceNow Impact.
"Our investment in enterprise workflow technology is key to digitizing operations and enabling transformation across the business and HR service centers. ServiceNow Impact is helping us integrate and accelerate solutions to ensure greater flexibility and coordination across teams. With innovative and personalized technology, we are evolving these fundamental components of our operations to ultimately empower better employee experiences and customer engagement," said David Kline, chief technology officer of NewsCorp, in a statement.
"Delivering a stellar employee experience is paramount. ServiceNow Impact provides tailored support and strategic guidance to align our global technology organization's priorities to the ServiceNow technology we're using. It's helping us achieve our strategy and maximizing the value of our investment. The increasing demand for connected planning means agility and prioritizing the right skills and expertise across teams are key. With Impact, we're excited to develop a strategic roadmap leveraging ServiceNow as part of our customer experience support to help us further scale and elevate our customer-first vision," said Sesh Tirumala, chief information officer of Anaplan, in a statement.
"We look forward to leveraging ServiceNow Customer Service Management, together with Impact, to help us improve support operations and ensure optimal collaboration across our business functions for successful customer engagement. These ServiceNow capabilities will be key as we continue to enhance the support and service experience that we provide to our customers," said Mark Moeller, senior vice president of global support at Infor, in a statement.