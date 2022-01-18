ServiceNow Launches Impact

ServiceNow today released ServiceNow Impact to help companies accelerate the return on their digital transformation investments.

Built on ServiceNow's Now Platform, ServiceNow Impact combines artificial intelligence-powered recommendations, expert guidance, premium tech support, role based training and certifications, expert coaching, and prescriptive guidance in a premium digital experience. It can be tailored by company, industry, and role.

"Customer expectations have changed, and organizations are looking to derive greater value faster from their digital investments," said Paul Greenberg, CRM industry thought leader and managing principal of The 56 Group, in a statement. "ServiceNow Impact provides an innovative approach to value acceleration for its customers that raises the bar on the B2B customer experience in the industry."

As part of ServiceNow Impact, the company today also released a major update to its Now Learning training and certification platform, offering on-demand, instructor-led, and custom training and certification programs.

Anaplan, NewsCorp, and Infor are among the early adopters of ServiceNow Impact.