Ephesoft Transact Launches on Workato’s Enterprise Automation Platform

Ephesoft, a provider of intelligent document processing, automation and data enrichment solutions, has made its Ephesoft Transact available as a connector in the Workato app directory to help expedite process automation for businesses and government organizations.

Ephesoft's IDP platform transforms any document type into structured data. The new integration with Workato allows data to flow to hundreds of enterprise systems, such as SAP, Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Infor, Slack, and Box.