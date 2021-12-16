Unbabel Acquires Language Translation Company Lingo24

Unbabel, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered language operations platform, has acquired Lingo24, enabling it to expand its offerings for marketing and customer service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Lingo24, a tech-enabled language service provider, will advance Unbabel's vision of enabling businesses to execute on their unified language strategy. Lingo24 has strong expertise in translating content across multiple formats—from product descriptions and user guides to multilingual websites, software, and apps.

"Lingo24 is an ideal partner for Unbabel to accelerate its growth because of Lingo24's strong enterprise customer relationships, incredible talent, and deep expertise in localization, translation, and marketing," said Vasco Pedro, CEO and co-founder of Unbabel, in a statement. "Our solution will now provide consistent, high-quality multilingual experiences across marketing and customer service channels, accelerating companies' international growth. This acquisition is an important step in our journey to give global enterprises the ability to fast track and automate their language operations." "This acquisition enables us to become a world-class multilingual content partner to global brands seeking to optimize their localization and multilingual content strategy," said Andrew Campbell, CEO of Lingo24, in a statement. "Joining forces with Unbabel means we can now grow beyond localized content and offer multilingual customer support to our customers looking to expand into new regions."

Unbabel and Lingo24 integrate with top CRM and CMS platforms like Salesforce, Zendesk, Kustomer, WordPress, Drupal, and Magento, and plug into workflows to deliver multilingual content across multiple digital channels.