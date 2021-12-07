Conviva Partners with Experian on Audience Measurement

Conviva, providers of a measurement platform for streaming media, has teamed with Experian, an information services company, to provide streaming publishers and their partners advanced audience segmentation data.

The combination of Conviva's first-party, census-level streaming data and Experian's demographic data will provide publishers and advertisers with deeper audience insights, including audience content preferences, viewer behavior patterns, ad exposures, and more.

The solution is bolstered by the integration of Experian marketing data into Conviva's newly expanded streaming audience measurement platform, which includes Stream ID technology and uses a common identity model to create ecosystem interoperability and provide identity solutions using first-party data. Building on the data set collected by Conviva's patented Stream Sensor technology, Stream ID links multiple devices to a single household based on anonymized publisher data without cookies and device identifiers. Conviva’s Stream ID currently analyzes streaming behavior across more than 80 million U.S. households with plans to expand internationally over the next year.

"With TV evolving and streaming services continuing to become more prominent among consumers, it's imperative for publishers to help advertisers properly measure the effectiveness of their CTV campaigns," said Aimee Irwin, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships at Experian Marketing Services, in a statement. "Our relationship with Conviva creates another pathway for us to provide publishers with advanced metrics and robust demographic data, solving for the ongoing TV measurement challenge."

Conviva's and Experian’s household-level demographics will also help marketers create targeted marketing strategies leveraging streaming video demographics to build new or emerging customer segments, overlay streaming and social video demographics, measure cross-brand household reach for cross-promotion, and uncover content consumption trends to improve promotions and recommendations.