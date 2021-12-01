Khoros Expands Partnership with Opal

Khoros, a provider of customer engagement software and services, and Opal, a marketing planning provider, expanded their partnership to help marketing teams produce campaigns for social media and report on them. This partnership builds on a six-year relationship between the two companies.

"2022 represents a huge opportunity for digital marketers—especially those in commerce—and thoughtful, agile content is at the heart of these experiences. Together with Opal, we're excited to expand our partnership and make it easier than ever for brands to engage with consumers in authentic moments," said Jack Blaha, CEO of Khoros, in a statement.

"This expanded partnership will help the brands we serve connect with their customers across all their channels more seamlessly and with more confidence than ever before," said George Huff, Opal's CEO, in a statement. "And since the Khoros team shares our values and commitment to customer-centric product development, we are confident we will collectively deliver a better experience for our extensive list of shared clients for years to come."