AudiencePoint Updates ListFit on Salesforce AppExchange

AudiencePoint has updated ListFit on Salesforce AppExchange to further help users segment email lists based on their total engagement across hundreds of companies.

ListFit helps companies improve re-engagement and re-activation campaigns, improve sender reputation, increase conversions, find new segments, and see their email files mapped across a variety of engagement metrics.

With AudiencePoint's new native integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, companies can now see benefits of ListFit and push new segments back into the platform. ListFit doesn't rely solely on email marketing data; instead, it leverages AudiencePoint's dataset to illuminate how subscribers interact across hundreds of brands, revealing new and unique patterns of behavior.