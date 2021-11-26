AudiencePoint Updates ListFit on Salesforce AppExchange
AudiencePoint has updated ListFit on Salesforce AppExchange to further help users segment email lists based on their total engagement across hundreds of companies.
ListFit helps companies improve re-engagement and re-activation campaigns, improve sender reputation, increase conversions, find new segments, and see their email files mapped across a variety of engagement metrics.
With AudiencePoint's new native integration with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, companies can now see benefits of ListFit and push new segments back into the platform. ListFit doesn't rely solely on email marketing data; instead, it leverages AudiencePoint's dataset to illuminate how subscribers interact across hundreds of brands, revealing new and unique patterns of behavior.
"Email is still brands' primary relationship channel. and we have a large bank of email data," said Paul Shriner, co-founder of AudiencePoint, in a statement. "Providing a unique view of subscribers' actions across hundreds of senders lets brands see their preferences and patterns in an entirely new light they simply can't get on their own."
"We are excited that AudiencePoint is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they help brands understand their subscribers at much deeper levels," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statemednt. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."
