Medallia Acquires Fields Healthcare Research
Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience solutions, has acquired Fields Healthcare Research, a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved data collection company specializing in patient healthcare experience research. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition combines Medallia's real-time signal capture capabilities with Fields' comprehensive survey portfolio and deep experience administering patient surveys.
"Not only do we make it easier for healthcare organizations to comply with the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) requirements and avoid reductions in their Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, we also offer robust data reports and benchmarking insights to help improve patient experience," said Ken Fields, president, Fields Healthcare Research, in a statement. "With Medallia, we can now accelerate those efforts and help even more healthcare providers improve the patient experience."
"This significant milestone aligns with Medallia’s vision for holistically capturing patient feedback across the care continuum to drive improvements in care while satisfying important regulatory requirements," said Julie Classen, director of regulatory and clinical programs at Medallia, in a statement. "This synergy with Fields Healthcare Research will allow Medallia to rapidly accelerate our healthcare footprint, providing a more seamless solution for our customers to capture leading and lagging signals across their patients' journeys with real-time insights and CAHPS surveying."