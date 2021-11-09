LeadsRx Adds Multitouch Attribution for TV Ads

Marketing analytics company LeadsRx today announced that its LeadsRx Attribution product now supports multitouch attribution for national TV commercials, including live, broadcast, and dual-feed cable programming.

This new LeadsRx capability supports national TV spot logs that take into consideration the complexities of national advertising. The system automatically adjusts the time commercials air according to the type of feed, time zones, and daylight saving time considerations.

"By offering this solution, LeadsRx is using analytics to help national television advertisers and agencies representing advertisers to lower customer acquisition costs, increase customer lifetime value, and spot and eliminate wasted ad spend," said AJ Brown, CEO and co-founder of LeadsRx, in a statement. "Our customers have been clamoring for this kind of solution, and our team has worked hard to provide an MTA solution offering this capability."

"Accurately measuring the impact of national television advertising has been a pain point for some time due to the existence of dual feeds," said Adam Ortman, vice president of growth and innovation at Generator Media + Analytics, in a statement. "With this new methodology, LeadsRx is now able to better inform clients and help optimize their national TV ad budgets by providing a truer picture of TV's impact across the country."