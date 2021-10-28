Neustar Brings Unified Identity to Snowflake Data Marketplace
Neustar, an information services and identity resolution solutions provider, has integrated its Neustar Unified Identity data and identity resolution solution with Snowflake and made it available on Snowflake Data Marketplace.
Neustar Unified Identity provides machine learning-backed identity data and audience solutions via a single identity management infrastructure. It includes data hygiene, data enrichment, onboarding, audience segmentation, and media syndication services.
"Neustar is helping to solve some of the biggest customer data challenges marketers face today by offering identity resolution as a service," said Prasanna Krishnan, director of product management at Snowflake, in a statement. "With Snowflake Data Marketplace, Neustar's identity resolution service can now be delivered in near-real time, and Snowflake's integrated platform makes it easy to unify data from multiple sources. We're committed to meeting client needs for real-time services and are happy to have Neustar provide joint customers with innovative data and identity capabilities."
"As Neustar Marketing Solutions continues to help solve the biggest data strategy and marketing analytics challenges in the world today, we are pleased to bring our unmatched identity management and data services to Snowflake Data Marketplace," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "This partnership ensures that more marketers will be able to significantly improve their data quality, the customer experiences they deliver, and their ability to target and measure all media in a privacy-centric, post-ID marketing world."