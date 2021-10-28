Neustar Brings Unified Identity to Snowflake Data Marketplace

Neustar, an information services and identity resolution solutions provider, has integrated its Neustar Unified Identity data and identity resolution solution with Snowflake and made it available on Snowflake Data Marketplace.

Neustar Unified Identity provides machine learning-backed identity data and audience solutions via a single identity management infrastructure. It includes data hygiene, data enrichment, onboarding, audience segmentation, and media syndication services.