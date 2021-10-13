UserTesting Adds Features to Its Human Insights Platform

UserTesting has added capabilities in the latest release of its human insights platform to enable organizations to gather and analyze customer feedback with increased confidence.

The new features include the following:

Instant Insight, which automatically surfaces interesting patterns, trends, and anomalies for tasked-based questions by evaluating across behavioral metrics, intent, and sentiment data simultaneously.

Path Filter, which enables users to focus on specific behaviors using a search capability that hones in on results for web pages, intents, and sentiments.

An enhanced Intent Path function that detects more than 100 of the most common behaviors based on how contributors interact with web-based experiences. The intents and behaviors are then visualized on a path flow, highlighting critical moments of interactions as people complete tasks.

Build-Your-Own Test Invitations, which helps companies customize and brand the test experience.

Preview for Mobile, which provides full visibility into the test experience from the contributor perspective, allowing test creators to confirm all tasks and instructions are accurate and all links and assets render correctly before launching the test.