SnapLogic Launches Flows to Enable Smoother Business Integrations

SnapLogic, a provider of business integration solutions and services, released the latest version of its SnapLogic Flows solution to help users in sales, marketing, finance, and HR build new integrations and automations.

"Business users want self-service tools to get their hands on timely critical data and to be able to act fast to deliver results. Our new Flows capability empowers these business users to build what they need to succeed without ever needing to learn how to code or having to wait until IT has the time to assist," said Mark Gibbs, vice president of product management at SnapLogic, in a statement. "It is also important to ensure that companies embracing a no-code approach do not lose control and oversight of what is created. Flows meets the needs of both groups through a federated approach, with business teams being able to create their own integrations and automations and IT retaining visibility and governance."

SnapLogic Flows helps marketing and sales teams build integrations and automations that grow their prospect pipeline; capture, manage, and route leads; and analyze and report out on campaigns. With Flows, users can automate business processes across common marketing and sales apps, such as Salesforce, Marketo, Google Sheets, and Slack, to accelerate user productivity and business results. They can automate repetitive and mundane tasks such as lead upload from a field event or content syndication to Salesforce or Marketo, keep contacts synchronized between these core systems, or get notified via email or Slack whenever information about a customer contact is updated.

In addition, new support has been added for ServiceNow and Microsoft Sharepoint for creating, managing, and getting notified on service tickets; creating shared workspaces for campaigns; and managing content in these spaces.

SnapLogic Flows uses a guided approach to connecting cloud or on-premises applications and data and includes features such as in-app documentation and intelligent defaults. IT can add requirements and guardrails for non-technical developers.