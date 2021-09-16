ServiceNow Launches Rome Update to Its Now Platform

ServiceNow, a digital workflow solutions provider, today launched the Now Platform Rome release, with hundreds of innovations to help organizations adapt to the hybrid work era and evolving business models, manage employee fatigue, and scale automation and app development.

"The rapid onset of hybrid work has accelerated the digital imperative and forever changed 21st-Century business models," said Chirantan CJ Desai, chief product and engineering officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Our customers need digital platforms that enable seamless, compelling employee and customer experiences in any environment and help them stay agile, resilient, and productive. With our latest release, ServiceNow is workflowing solutions to help businesses navigate work moments that matter in a new economy."

With the Now Platform Rome release, new capabilities include the following: