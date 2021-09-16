ServiceNow Launches Rome Update to Its Now Platform
ServiceNow, a digital workflow solutions provider, today launched the Now Platform Rome release, with hundreds of innovations to help organizations adapt to the hybrid work era and evolving business models, manage employee fatigue, and scale automation and app development.
"The rapid onset of hybrid work has accelerated the digital imperative and forever changed 21st-Century business models," said Chirantan CJ Desai, chief product and engineering officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Our customers need digital platforms that enable seamless, compelling employee and customer experiences in any environment and help them stay agile, resilient, and productive. With our latest release, ServiceNow is workflowing solutions to help businesses navigate work moments that matter in a new economy."
With the Now Platform Rome release, new capabilities include the following:
- Employee Center, a digital command center for the hybrid workforce, providing a single, connected interface for employees to find information, complete tasks, get help, and request services across departments.
- Employee Journey Management, which guides employees with connected experiences for cross-departmental journeys like onboarding, work transitions, and offboarding.
- Automation Discovery, which identifies the top 10 opportunities for automating work from more than 180 topics with ServiceNow applications, such as Virtual Agent, Auto Routing, and Agent Assist.
- Health Log Analytics enhancements that help detect issues and automates issue resolution.
- Mobile App Builder, allowing developers to rapidly build and configure mobile apps for iOS and Android with a single interface, enhanced functionality, and guided experiences.