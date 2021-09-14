C3 AI Launches C3 AI CRM

C3 AI has launched C3 AI CRM, which works seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, Siebel, Veeva, ServiceNow, Vlocity, and SAP and incorporates a new artificial intelligence-powered graphical interface providing rich visualizations of sales, market, and customer data.

"At Siebel Systems, we invented CRM," said Thomas Siebel, CEO of C3 AI, in a statement. "With C3 AI CRM, we are reimagining and reinventing CRM, a market with an installed base in excess of $500 billion, by empowering organizations to fully AI-enable their existing CRM investments."

C3 AI CRM provides the following AI-enabled capabilities:

Revenue and product forecasting;

Next Best Product and Next Best Offer;

Customer Retention, to identify customers who are likely to churn and recommend actions to increase retention;

Predictive Customer Satisfaction, which allows companies to predictively track customer satisfaction and engagement trends;

Predictive Relationship Modeling, which allows sales and management to leverage AI to graphically visualize all the subtleties of human, customer, and market dynamics in real time.

C3 AI CRM leverages the C3 AI Suite, C3 AI's comprehensive data integration and AI application development platform, to generate rich, real-time visualizations of sales, market, and customer data. C3 AI CRM includes the following:

C3 AI Sales Vision. Real-time predictive relationship modeling, including virtual cross-organizational work teams and organizational charts, enabling salespeople to see colleagues' connections to buyers and influencers at current and prospective customer accounts.

C3 AI Market Vision. Visualizes the interrelationships at the intersection of company, customer, third parties, and exogenous factors, enabling salespeople and sales managers to identify the linkages between their companies and their customers.

C3 AI Customer Vision. Predictive customer satisfaction scoring identifies the factors that are driving satisfaction.

C3 AI CRM enables seamless data integration of existing CRM systems with open source data, Snowflake, SAP ERP, Oracle ERP, Ariba, Workday, and NetSuite, as well as news, social media, equity and commodity price feeds, and industry-specific econometric data sources. It provides rich natural language processing (NLP) capabilities that use the semantic information inherent in news, social media, texts, financial reports, and analyst reports to inform the C3 AI CRM machine learning algorithms.

C3 AI CRM is available on Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, and the IBM Cloud.