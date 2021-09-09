InMoment Acquires Lexalytics
InMoment has acquired Lexalytics, a provider of cloud and on-premises natural language processing and machine learning that transform structured and unstructured data and text from any source into actionable intelligence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This combination brings flexibility to organizations that require private, public, or hybrid cloud text analytics infrastructures and unlocks new market opportunities with native text analytics across 24 languages.
"With Lexalytics, we bring together the most powerful structured and unstructured data analytics engines with our award-winning XI Platform to give companies the unique capability to mine feedback with unprecedented clarity and go beyond surveys to meet their customers and employees where they are with deeper understanding of their journey, emotion, intention, and the effort associated with an experience. We're excited to welcome the extraordinarily talented Lexalytics team to InMoment," said Andrew Joiner, CEO of InMoment, in a statement.
"Lexalytics is all about helping customers discover more meaningful intelligence in structured and unstructured data sources to help them drive more informed business decisions," said Lexalytics CEO Jeff Catlin in a statement. "By joining InMoment we have the remarkable opportunity to push additional innovative solutions and transformative expertise to our customers around the globe."
