InMoment Acquires Lexalytics

InMoment has acquired Lexalytics, a provider of cloud and on-premises natural language processing and machine learning that transform structured and unstructured data and text from any source into actionable intelligence. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This combination brings flexibility to organizations that require private, public, or hybrid cloud text analytics infrastructures and unlocks new market opportunities with native text analytics across 24 languages.