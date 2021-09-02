SKEEPERS Launches CX Management

TheSKEEPERS Group has added CX Management to its portfolio. The low-code platform, which is a combination of technologies gained during the acquisitions of MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX, streamlines the customer feedback process.

CX Management is a plugin that collects customer experience feedback data via personalized online surveys, strategically distributed at various aspects of the customer journey across website, mobile app, SMS, email, chatbots, and other channels. It then generates customized reports so companies can identify areas where they are doing well and where they need to improve.

In addition to aggregating data from digital properties, CX Management allows companies to gather customer feedback in-store, post-purchase. CX Management integrates with marketing technology from companies like Contentsquare, Salesforce, and HubSpot.

"This solution addresses the most burning questions brands and marketers have such as why are customers abandoning their cart or why did a potential customer leave the site in under a minute," said Pascal Lannoo, chief marketing officer of SKEEPERS, in a statement. "CX Management will bridge the gap between a brand's perceived notion of a customer's experience versus the reality, which can be boiled down to one question: how loyal are your customers to your brand? Thanks to its Net Promotion Score function, the answer to the question can be quantified."

Early adopters of the platform include Nespresso, L'Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP, and Hilti.

"We were looking for customer insight on specific products to help us from a product development perspective. Thanks to the CX Management platform, we received valuable customer feedback that helped us identify areas of improvement on the product selection through post-purchase surveys. Having this feedback allows us to pivot our efforts in real time to continue to grow our customer base and satisfaction in an impactful way," said Anna Kaster, international CRM director at Clarins, in a statement.

The launch of CX Management follows SKEEPERS'recent expansion and introduction of its solution TEESTER to the U.S. market.