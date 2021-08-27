Medallia Announces Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange

Medallia, a customer and employee experience solutions provider, has launched Medallia Marketing Experience on Salesforce AppExchange.

Companies can leverage information flagged by Medallia, such as potential churn risk, sentiment segmentation, and upsell opportunities, to engage customers in more personalized ways.

"For years marketers have had to infer what customers want based on behavioral, operational, and product data. With Medallia's addition to AppExchange, marketers can now also incorporate what customers are actually telling them in order to drive more effective marketing while delivering a more positive customer experience," said Medallia Chief Product Officer Sarika Khana in a statement. "We are thrilled to add Medallia Marketing Experience to our existing offerings on AppExchange to help enable marketers to create more exceptional experiences."

"Medallia Marketing Experience is a welcome addition to AppExchange as they power digital transformation for customers by offering valuable customer experience insights to personalize marketing strategies," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."