Verint Acquires Conversocial for $50 Million

Verint has acquired Conversocial for $50 million, enabling it to enhance its customer engagement platform with additional social and messaging channels and conversational artificial intelligence.

The acquisition will expand Verint's support for digital customer engagement with connections to most of the commonly used messaging channels, including Apple Business Chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter, WhatsApp, and more.

With the expanded Verint Cloud Platform, companies can now do the following:

Deploy a wide set of conversational channels;

Use conversational AI to automate personalized communications on customers' channels of choice;

Orchestrate customer journeys across customers' channels of choice;

Connect AI-powered knowledge management across all channels; and

Capture conversation, interaction, and experience data from all channels and apply advanced analytics.