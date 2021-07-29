Qualtrics to Acquire Clarabridge for $1.125 Billion
Qualtrics will acquire Clarabridge, a provider of omnichannel conversational analytics, in a stock transaction valued at $1.125 billion.
Qualtrics' platform helps companies ask their customers and employees the questions to understand how they're feeling about their company, products and brand experiences and then use that data to take action.
Clarabridge's platform helps companies discover and understand human nuances, such as effort, emotion, and intent, through natural language understanding that spans 23 languages and more than 150 industry models. Companies such as GM, Farmers, United Airlines, USAA, Bank of America, Expedia, and UnitedHealthcare rely on Clarabridge to uncover actionable insights from every customer interaction. Clarabridge's AI-powered conversational analytics capabilities analyze massive volumes of indirect customer feedback captured from unstructured sources like social media, emails, support calls, chats, and product reviews.
With the combination, organizations will be able to tune into, analyze, and act on what customers and employees are saying across channels.
"With our acquisition of Clarabridge, we're accelerating our growth and leadership as the world's #1 experience management company and taking the category we created to an entirely new level," said Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin in a statement. "Together, we'll give companies even greater power to build deep, trusted relationships with their customers and employees and deliver incredible experiences that everyone will love. We're excited to welcome the Clarabridge team to Qualtrics."
"Clarabridge's ability to help companies discover what their customers are saying about them across unstructured sources and provide meaningful, actionable insights is a perfect complement to the Qualtrics platform," said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof, in a statement. "What we deliver is far more powerful as part of Qualtrics, and we have an incredible opportunity to accelerate our growth and innovation as part of the world's #1 experience management company."
"The role of experience management is growing in importance within organizations, and the ability to listen across multiple channels is going to be critical to their future success," said Alan Webber, IDC's program vice president for digital strategy and customer experience, in a statement. "Increasingly, customers and employees provide feedback in many different places, and organizations will benefit from a single platform to capture it, uncover meaningful insights, and use them to drive action across their businesses."