Qualtrics to Acquire Clarabridge for $1.125 Billion

Qualtrics will acquire Clarabridge, a provider of omnichannel conversational analytics, in a stock transaction valued at $1.125 billion.

Qualtrics' platform helps companies ask their customers and employees the questions to understand how they're feeling about their company, products and brand experiences and then use that data to take action.

Clarabridge's platform helps companies discover and understand human nuances, such as effort, emotion, and intent, through natural language understanding that spans 23 languages and more than 150 industry models. Companies such as GM, Farmers, United Airlines, USAA, Bank of America, Expedia, and UnitedHealthcare rely on Clarabridge to uncover actionable insights from every customer interaction. Clarabridge's AI-powered conversational analytics capabilities analyze massive volumes of indirect customer feedback captured from unstructured sources like social media, emails, support calls, chats, and product reviews.

With the combination, organizations will be able to tune into, analyze, and act on what customers and employees are saying across channels.