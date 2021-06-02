ActionIQ Partners with Neustar on Identity Resolution, Data Enrichment, and Omnichannel Activation

Neustar, an information services and identity resolution company, and ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, are partnering on identity resolution, data enrichment, and omnichannel activation.

As part of the agreement, ActionIQ will leverageUnified Identity, Neustar's identity data and machine learning solution, to ensure the quality and accuracy of their client data. ActionIQ clients will be able to create cleansed and persistent audience profiles.

The partnership will improve first party data quality and consistency and provide data enrichment from vetted sources to provide a more robust and defined audience graph for segmentation and modeling and the ability to operationalize identities within ActionIQ.

Furthermore, ActionIQ clients can onboard their first-party data via Neustar Unified Identity?to plan, activate, and optimize their audience-driven campaigns across channels.