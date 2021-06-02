ActionIQ Partners with Neustar on Identity Resolution, Data Enrichment, and Omnichannel Activation
Neustar, an information services and identity resolution company, and ActionIQ, a customer data platform provider, are partnering on identity resolution, data enrichment, and omnichannel activation.
As part of the agreement, ActionIQ will leverageUnified Identity, Neustar's identity data and machine learning solution, to ensure the quality and accuracy of their client data. ActionIQ clients will be able to create cleansed and persistent audience profiles.
The partnership will improve first party data quality and consistency and provide data enrichment from vetted sources to provide a more robust and defined audience graph for segmentation and modeling and the ability to operationalize identities within ActionIQ.
Furthermore, ActionIQ clients can onboard their first-party data via Neustar Unified Identity?to plan, activate, and optimize their audience-driven campaigns across channels.
"Having an authoritative, single source of truth for identity is foundational to brands' ability to orchestrate a great customer experience across multiple channels," said Tasso Argyros, founder and CEO of ActionIQ, in a statement. "Taking our partnership beyond identity resolution to include data enrichment and activation will provide our clients with a full suite of benefits that will deliver improved customer experiences and exponentially increase ROI."
"The Neustar and ActionIQ relationship solves one of the toughest marketing challenges: providing a privacy-friendly yet accurate view of customers across devices and channels," said Michael Schoen, senior vice president and general manager of marketing solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "Without this, personalized communication, effective media allocation, and a unified approach to marketing analytics is difficult, if not impossible.? We're happy to be a part of the solution and to be supporting ActionIQ as they solve this on behalf of their clients."
