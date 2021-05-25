SalesLoft Integrates with 6sense

SalesLoft has integrated its sales engagement platform with 6sense. Now, the 6sense Sales Intelligence module and all of its insights are available directly from the Account and Person Profile pages in SalesLoft.

"This new integration brings buyer and account-based sales intelligence from 6sense directly into SalesLoft's platform. Reps no longer have to toggle between multiple tools to view critical buyer insights and act on them," said Nate Remmes, executive vice president of commercial business at SalesLoft, in a statement. "The integration saves sellers time and equips them with the insights they need to close more deals."

Through this new integration, reps can add contacts to a Cadence in SalesLoft or from 6sense Sales Intelligence in CRM and then act on those insights in SalesLoft, personalizing their messaging based on 6sense buyer insights. With 6sense and SalesLoft, users can also do the following:

Proactively engage buyers, as 6sense tells reps where accounts are on the buying journey, how and when they have engaged, and what to do next to increase engagement.

Prioritize the best accounts, as 6sense identifies which accounts are the strongest fit and uncovers the topics they care about the most.

Engage the entire buying committee by identifying key buyers within target accounts and engage them based on their personas and buyer intent signals.

Execute automated, personalized Cadence steps to help scale their presence with buyers and remain focused on their accounts.

"Through this new integration with SalesLoft, we are making it easier for sellers to access 6sense's critical insights to help sellers tactfully engage with their target buyers, and ultimately sell better, " said Latané Conant, chief market officer of 6sense, in a statement. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with SalesLoft and our joint mission to help sellers achieve predictable revenue growth."

"This was the one missing piece to the puzzle for our SDR team," said Cay Gliebe, senior vice president of marketing and product management at OneSource Virtual, in a statement. "This integration makes SalesLoft a one-stop shop where reps can quickly take action on 6sense Qualified Accounts (6QAs), making the selling process more seamless than ever."